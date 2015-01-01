Abstract

Sarin is a highly toxic nerve agent classified by the Chemical Weapon Convention as a Schedule 1 chemical with no use other than to kill or injure. Moreover, in recent times, chemical warfare agents have been deployed against both military and civilian populations. Chemical warfare agents always contain minor impurities that can provide important chemical attribution signatures (CAS) that can aid in forensic investigations. In order to understand the trace molecular composition of sarin, various analytical approaches including GC-MS, LC-MS and NMR were used to determine the chemical markers of a set of sarin samples. Precursor materials were studied and the full characterisation of a synthetic process was undertaken in order to provide new insights into potential chemical attribution signatures for this agent. Several compounds that were identified in the precursor were also found in the sarin samples linking it to its method of preparation. The identification of these CAS contributes critical information about a synthetic route to sarin, and has potential for translation to related nerve agents.

