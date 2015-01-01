|
Lai JS, Kallen MA, Blackwell CK, Wakschlag LS, Cella D. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
35396597
OBJECTIVE: The early expression of lifespan health and disease states can often be detected in early childhood. Currently, the Patient-Reported Outcome Measurement Information System (PROMIS®) includes over 300 measures of health for individuals ages 5 years and older. We extended PROMIS to early childhood by creating developmentally appropriate, lifespan coherent parent-report measures for 1-5-year-olds. This paper describes the psychometric approaches used for these efforts.
Language: en
quality of life; infancy and early childhood; measure validation; preschool children; research design and methodology; statistical approach