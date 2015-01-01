Abstract

To explore the demographic profiling, causes, types, complications, management outcomes, and severity of fireworks-inflicted ocular injuries in children in KSA. This is a retrospective study of 115 cases with eye injuries managed at the Emergency Department, of our institution between 2003 and 2019. Demography, clinical features at presentation, mode of management and the Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) were evaluated at the last follow up. The study included 117 eyes of 115 children [median age: 9 years; 96 (83.5%) boys;19 (16.5%) girls]. Fifty-six (48.7%) participants were bystanders. The injuries were caused mainly due to bangers (n = 47; 40.9%), rockets in bottle (n = 28; 24.3%), firecrackers (n = 27; 23.5%), and nonspecific reasons (n = 13; 11.3%). The children had presented with various severity levels: corneal abrasion (n = 52; 44.4%); cataract (n = 47;40.2%); penetrating injury (n = 40; 34.2%); secondary glaucoma (n = 22;18.8%); subluxated lens (n = 19;16.2%); limbal stem cell deficiency (n = 14;12.0%); Iridodialysis (n = 12;10.3%), and vitreous hemorrhage (n = 11;9.4%). Management interventions of the eyes under study included: penetrating injury repair (n = 40; 34.2%), lens removal plus intraocular lens implantation (n = 26; 22.2%), removal of foreign body (n = 9; 7.7%). The BCVA after six months was 20/20 to 20/60 in 49 (41%) cases; 20/70 to 20/200 in 27 (23.1%) cases; < 20/200 to 20/400 in 7 (6%) cases, and < 20/400 in 34 (29.1%) of the cases. Out of 51.3% eyes with < 20/200 before management, only 35% recorded severe visual impairment. Fireworks-related eye injuries were mainly observed in boys primarily due to the use of bangers. Visual disability remained in one-third of the managed cases.

Language: en