Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to examine the relationships between sleep regularity and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), including lifetime NSSI history and daily NSSI urges.



METHODS: Undergraduate students (N=119; 18-26 years), approximately half of whom endorsed a lifetime history of repetitive NSSI, completed a 10-day actigraphy and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) protocol. A Sleep Regularity Index was calculated for all participants using scored epoch by epoch data to capture rapid changes in sleep schedules. Participants responded to EMA prompts assessing NSSI urge severity and negative affect three times daily over the 10-day assessment period.



RESULTS: Results indicate that individuals with a repetitive NSSI history were more likely to experience sleep irregularity than those without a history of NSSI.



FINDINGS also suggest that sleep irregularity was associated with more intense urges to engage in NSSI on a daily basis, even after accounting for average daily sleep duration, sleep timing, negative affect, and NSSI history. Neither sleep duration nor sleep timing were associated with NSSI history nor daily NSSI urge intensity.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that sleep irregularity is linked with NSSI, including NSSI history and intensity of urges to engage in NSSI. The present study not only supports the growing evidence linking sleep disturbance with risk for self-injury, but also demonstrates this relationship using actigraphy and real-time assessments of NSSI urge severity.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of delineating the nuances in sleep irregularity that are proximally associated with NSSI risk and identifying targets for intervention.

Language: en