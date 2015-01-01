Abstract

This article discusses the influence of the gendered perception of the firefighting profession as an explanatory factor for workers' risk behaviors. We hypothesize that the masculine perception of the firefighting profession will affect perceptions of risk behaviors, feelings of self-efficacy in driving, and reported risk behaviors in occupation-related risk activities and in driving. Gendered perceptions of the profession, risky behaviors in the context of occupational and non-occupational driving, perceptions of the risks and benefits of risky behaviors in occupational and physical activities and self-efficacy as regards risky behaviors as a driver were measured by an online questionnaire that was administered to 501 firefighters (146 professionals and 355 volunteers) in a Département in South-East France. The results confirmed our hypothesis that risky behaviors when engaged in physical activities, firefighting activities and occupational driving are more prevalent among firefighters, both male and female and of whatever age, who have a higher masculine perception of their occupation. The results also show that younger and professional firefighters reported more physical risk behavior. These different practices may show a greater internalization of masculine social norms on the part of firefighters who are professionals or who have less experience.

