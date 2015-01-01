SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu M, Qin W, Li J. Safety Sci. 2022; 150: e105719.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2022.105719

unavailable

Safety behavior is critical for workplace safety in a high-risk industry, but few studies have addressed how a psychosocial safety climate affects safety behavior. This study aims to validate the influence of psychosocial safety climate on safety behavior among Chinese underground coal miners' and examine the mediating role of perceived organization support and mental health. We selected the1600 miners from 35 coal mines in Shanxi Province. The hierarchical linear model method was adopted in the research framework. The findings revealed that psychosocial safety climate cross-level positively affects safety behavior. The psychosocial safety climate impacts safety behavior through the mediating role of perceived organization support, mental health and chain mediation of perceived organization support and mental health. Coal managers should pay more attention to psychosocial safety climate construct, thus can enhance perceived organization support and protect mental health, which can improve safety behaviors.


Cross-level; Mental health; Perceived organization support; Psychosocial safety climate; Safety behavior

