Citation
Bari C, Chandra S, Dhamaniya A, Navandar Y. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(3): 17-37.
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Traffic operations at toll plazas are influenced by the merging and diverging behavior of vehicles near the toll plaza in the flare area. Proper guidelines for the design of merging and diverging sections at toll plazas under mixed traffic conditions are not specified by the Indian Highway Capacity Manual, the Indian Road Congress, or the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. Thus, the present study attempts to develop design criteria for diverging and merging lengths. The field data were collected using the performance-box instrument at Ghoti toll plaza located at National Highway No. 60 in India, operating under mixed traffic conditions. The concept of discretization of speed profile is proposed and applied to segregate sections of the zone of influence into ten equal parts each of 50 m length. The statistical test shows that speed has a significant difference between the sections and also in between the different classes of vehicle.
Language: en
Keywords
infrastructure; methodologies used for analysis and research of geometric design; methodology; performance effects of geometric design; roadway design; streets and highways geometric design; sustainability and resilience; transportation and society; transportation in developing countries