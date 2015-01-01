|
Citation
|
Landry S, Seppelt B, Russo L, Krampell M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(3): 315-327.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) increase in functionality, so do the functional requirements of their visual displays to communicate status and settings. Drivers who misinterpret in-vehicle displays may be more likely to misuse or avoid using ADAS, negating the potential safety benefits. A novel evaluation method is proposed and applied to the (at the time of surveying) latest Volvo instrument cluster. An online survey was completed by 838 Volvo car owners with varying levels of familiarity with adaptive cruise control and pilot assist.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
advanced driver assistance systems; human factors; human factors in vehicle automation; human factors of vehicles