Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li J, Zhang H. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(3): 740-757.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981211056910

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Crowd evacuation simulation is an important research topic for designing reasonable building layout and effective evacuation routes. The reciprocal velocity obstacles (RVO) model is a pedestrian motion model which is used, but it does not work when complex and multiple obstacles are present in the scene. This paper proposes an improved RVO model with path planning and emotion contagion for crowd evacuation simulation. The model uses the vertices of the obstacles to construct pedestrian path nodes for planning pedestrian evacuation paths. To make the pedestrian evacuation paths simulation results more reasonable, the safety and congestion of the path nodes are considered, to plan the shortest evacuation path. Finally, a contagious disease model is introduced to study the impact of emotion contagion on the evacuation process. A crowd evacuation simulation system is developed, and simulations have been carried out in a variety of scenarios. Experiments show that the model can effectively simulate crowd evacuation, providing a powerful reference for building and layout design.


Language: en

Keywords

analysis; bicycles; human factors; pedestrians; planning and policy; safety; simulation

