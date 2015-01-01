|
Citation
|
Asgari H, Gupta R, Azimi G, Jin X. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(3): 772-785.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper presents an investigation of the use and frequency of use of ride-hail services. In particular, we explored the role of generational effects and the heterogeneity involved in Millennials' decision making when it comes to ride-hail choices. Using an ordered logistic regression structure, different statistical models were developed and tested, including fixed-effects and random parameter models, as well as the inclusion of interaction effects and attitudinal factors. Initial results from the fixed-effects model showed that the younger cohorts, including Millennials and Generation Z, showed a significantly positive preference for more frequent ride-hail use, whereas the older cohorts' preferences (Generation X, Baby Boomers, and older) did not show any significant effects on ride-hail frequency. In the next step, the presence of heterogeneity among Millennials was tested using random parameters. The results confirmed that Millennials' usage of ride-hail was heterogeneous, and this was statistically significant at the 90% confidence interval ( )
|
Keywords
|
behavior analysis; emerging; planning and analysis; traveler behavior and values