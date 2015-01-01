Abstract

AIM: To evaluate an intervention where nurses in child health care services routinely talk to and inform parents about violence.



METHODS: The intervention included providing information during home-visits and individual conversations with mothers and fathers/partners in connection with screening for parental depression. A convergent mixed-methods design was used with a documentation form for each child (n=475) and results from focus group interviews with nurses. Quantitative data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and qualitative with manifest content analysis.



RESULTS: Almost all families participated in the intervention; individual conversations were conducted with nearly all the mothers, and to a somewhat lesser extent with the fathers/partners. Initially, the nurses felt slightly uncomfortable about these conversations, but described experiencing development and professionalization in their role of talking about violence. Parents' reactions were generally positive and they expressed appreciation for this topic being raised.



CONCLUSION: The results show that the intervention has been carried out successfully. The newborn period is a phase in which mothers and fathers are interested and receptive to knowledge and support in sensitive matters. Prerequisites for implementation were the preparation phase for the nurses, the use of routine questioning, and a questionnaire as a basis for the conversations.

Language: en