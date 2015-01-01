Abstract

Not only did the ongoing CoronaVIrus Disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic cause a massive number of casualties, but also there is growing concern that the burden of its psychological aftermaths will only show up years down the road. This systematic review summarises the existing literature reporting the impact of COVID-19 on personality disorders (PDs)-related violence. MEDLINE and APA PsycINFO were independently searched for relevant studies by two authors. Eligible studies had to be identifiable through database searching, published and fully accessible. This systematic review was conducted according to Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. An initial pool of 241 studies were found, out of which 69 met the selection criteria and were, therefore, included. The majority reported a worse Mental Health Outcome (MHO) during the pandemic as related to dysfunctional personality and positive personality traits predicting a better outcome. Furthermore, increased levels of interpersonal violence (IV) and self-directed violence were reported. Further research should be conducted on the reciprocal interaction of PDs and IV during the time of pandemic. Nevertheless, the dramatic impact of restrictive measures on PDs has still to be appropriately addressed.

Language: en