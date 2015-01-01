Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Since 2017, an increasing number of opioid overdoses in Oslo, Norway, has been categorized as involving unspecified opioids, as noted in the patient records by the doctor treating the patient. In this study we compare the characteristics of overdoses involving unspecified opioids, long-acting opioids, and heroin. Data on patients presenting with opioid overdose was retrospectively collected from 1 October 2013 to 31 December 2019 at the Oslo Accident and Emergency Outpatient Clinic.



RESULTS: Among 2381 included cases, 459 (19.3%) involved unspecified opioids, 134 (5.6%) long-acting opioids, and 1788 (75.1%) heroin. Overdoses involving unspecified opioids needed longer observation, median 5 h 29 min vs. 4 h 54 min (long-acting opioids) and 4 h 49 min (heroin) (p < 0.001), and had a lower Glasgow coma scale score, median 10 vs. 13 in both the other groups (p < 0.001). Naloxone was given in 23.3% of cases involving unspecified opioids, vs. 12.7% involving long-acting opioids and 30.2% involving heroin (p < 0.001). A larger proportion of patients were transferred to hospital care when unspecified or long-acting opioids were involved compared to heroin, 16.3% and 18.7% respectively vs. 10.1% (p < 0.001). Our results indicate that the category "unspecified opioids" encompasses a substantial proportion of opioids acting longer than heroin.

