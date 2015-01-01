|
Citation
Arafat SMY, Saleem T, Edwards TM, Ali SAEZ, Khan MM. Brain Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35398979
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a public health problem that gets little attention in Bangladesh especially in prevention aspects. Recent studies revealed that a significant portion of risk factors is closely related to family events. However, potential prevention strategies considering the family structure and involving family dynamics of Bangladesh have not been discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; risk factors; family; suicide and family; suicide in Bangladesh