Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates have been increasing for decades, and the challenges of a global pandemic seem to have worsened suicide risk factors. The relationship between suicidality, COVID-19 risk perceptions, and guideline adherence was examined to inform potential barriers to the implementation of behavioral interventions aimed at preventing future pandemics.



METHODS: A national sample of 159 MTurk participants (M(age) = 37.64 years, SD = 11.92; 48.4% female) completed an online survey containing the following: demographics, Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale, Broadly Applicable Measure of Risk Perception of COVID-19, and Adherence to COVID-19 Guidelines and Perceived Risk Scale.



RESULTS: Multiple linear regressions assessed how suicidality related to perceived risk subscales and each adherence indicator while controlling for biological sex, age, and essential worker status. Over 25% of participants reported suicidality over the past month, and 19% were at high risk of suicidal behavior. Greater suicidality was associated with lower general COVID-19 risk perceptions (β = -0.326, p < .001), decreased handwashing (β = -0.423, p < .001), lower likelihood of planning to self-quarantine if infected with COVID-19 (β = -0.400, p < .001), less social distancing (β = -0.457, p < .001), and increased attendance of large gatherings (β = 0.405, p < .001). LIMITATIONS: Temporal relationships were unable to be assessed due to the cross-sectional nature of the data used. The low internal reliability of the risk probability subscale precluded its inclusion in analyses.



CONCLUSION: Given suicidality's associations with decreased risk perceptions and low adherence, it may present as a barrier to the sustained behavior change that will be necessary in preventing the occurrence of future pandemics.

