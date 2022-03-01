Abstract

Suicide is a major contributory factor for increased mortality in schizophrenia. A meta-analysis (Lu et al., 2020) indicated a lifetime prevalence of suicidal attempts of 26.8%. The same ranges from 10 to 38% in Indian settings (Jakhar et al., 2017). The risk is attributed to variable socio-demographic and illness-related factors (Cassidy et al., 2018; Hor and Taylor, 2010), that contribute to the poor predictability of suicidality (Neupane, 2021).



Biomarkers are potentially more reliable indicators of suicidality, facilitating risk stratification, developing curated treatment strategies, and monitoring treatment (Neupane, 2021).



Elevated Interleukin 6 (IL-6) which underscores the immune hypothesis of Schizophrenia (Watanabe et al., 2010), is also implicated in suicide (Neupane, 2021). However, IL-6 association with suicidality in Schizophrenia is unknown.



Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) is involved in the regulation of neurotransmission and neuroplasticity. Its expression is altered in normal and pathological ageing as well as various neuropsychiatric conditions, including Schizophrenia (Salas-Magaña et al., 2017). Peripheral BDNF level is considered a reliable indicator of CNS origin BDNF due to its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and provides value in terms of its accessibility (Fusar-Poli et al., 2021).



A systematic review and meta-analysis suggested lower plasma BDNF in attempters irrespective of psychiatric diagnosis (MDD or other diagnoses) and time duration since the attempt (Fusar-Poli et al., 2021). However, reports of altered BDNF levels associated with suicidal behavior in Schizophrenia (Shrivastava et al., 2016) are inconsistent (Huang and Lee, 2006). Only one study has explored the association of peripheral BDNF with suicide attempts in Schizophrenia (Fusar-Poli et al., 2021; Huang and Lee, 2006). Notably, there is a paucity of literature evaluating BDNF and suicidality in Schizophrenia, more so from Asian countries, especially India. Consequently, this study aimed to evaluate the association between serum BDNF levels and suicidal attempts in Schizophrenia...

