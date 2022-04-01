Abstract

Mushroom poisoning is a deeply concerned food safety problem that affects the public in China every year. Although there are statistics on the number of poisonings and incidents, there is a lack of data on the types of toxic mushrooms, clinical manifestations and toxins. A case of wild mushroom poisoning occurred in Xiamen. Descriptive epidemiological investigation, toxins detection, and morphological and phylogenetic identification were immediately performed. The patients exhibited typical neurotoxic symptoms after consuming wild mushrooms, including chills, vertigo, drowsiness, salivation and coma. The average incubation period was 30 min. Treatments were adopted, including fluid infusion, gastric lavage, catharsis, and liver protection treatment. All patients recovered within 10 days. The species was identified as Amanita pseudosychnopyramis, and its contents of muscarine, muscimol and ibotenic acid were 170.3 ± 5.9 mg/kg, 835.4 ± 43.1 mg/kg and 637.9 ± 54.8 mg/kg in dry weight, respectively, as detected by ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS). To our knowledge, this is the first report of Amanita pseudosychnopyramis poisoning worldwide.

Language: en