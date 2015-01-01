SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Heard MA, Billington AR, Whitmire MH, Collins HW, Burns JB. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

10.1177/00031348221084960

35404705

With the increase in hospital consolidation over the past decade, multiple studies have been performed evaluating patient outcomes after consolidation. To date, there have not been studies performed to assess outcomes in pediatric trauma patients. The goal was to assess pediatric patient outcomes in a children's hospital after consolidation of two Level 1 Trauma centers in a rural Appalachian health system. A retrospective analysis of data from the Trauma Registry between October 2015 - September 2020 was performed. The variables included in analysis were age, injury severity score (ISS), hospital days, intensive care unit days, ventilator days, mortality, discharge disposition, consults, and hospital visit cost. Despite increased ISS, there was no difference in in-patient outcomes. However, these patients were more likely to require orthopedic evaluation and further outpatient care after discharge, suggesting more severely injured patients were evaluated by the trauma service post consolidation.


Language: en

hospital consolidation; patient outcomes; pediatric trauma

