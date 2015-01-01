|
Citation
|
Johnson DB. AMA J. Ethics 2022; 24(4): E340-341.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35405062
|
Abstract
|
I read the February 2022 issue of the AMA Journal of Ethics ("Tactical Health and Law Enforcement") in dismay: How could an entire issue on tactical medicine fail to question a physician's complicity in violence it assumes? I write from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the city of George Floyd's murder and a city that in February 2022 witnessed a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) execution of another young Black man, Amir Locke. Black and Brown Americans often experience the police not as a helping presence but as a direct threat: modern American policing has roots in the sporadic slave patrols and militias of the 1700s, which maintained their racialized, violent, and very profitable society.1
Language: en