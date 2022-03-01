|
Citation
Perez KG, Eskridge SL, Clouser MC, Cancio JM, Cancio LC, Galarneau MR. Burns 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35400523
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Burns are an important cause of battlefield injury, accounting for 5-20% of the combat injury burden. To date, no report has examined the full range of burns, from mild to severe, resulting from post-9/11 conflicts. The present study leverages the Expeditionary Medical Encounter Database (EMED), a Navy-maintained health database describing all service member medical encounters occurring during deployment, to capture, quantify and characterize burn-injured service members and the injuries they sustained while deployed in support of post-9/11 operations.
Language: en
Keywords
Blast; Iraq; Military; Afghanistan; Combat; Conflict