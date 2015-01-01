|
Abstract
|
Social connectedness is well established as an important aspect of adolescence, with higher levels typically resulting in positive mental health and well-being. Cyberbullying is a prevalent concern during adolescence and is a significant contributor to poor mental health outcomes during this important phase of life. Research shows that social connectedness may act as a protective factor for mental health and well-being when young people experience cyberbullying. However, further research is required to elucidate associations between social connectedness, well-being, and cyberbullying over time. This article outlines preliminary findings from the Longitudinal Adolescent Brain Study (LABS). Data are reported from N = 64 LABS participants recruited at age 12 and assessed at four timepoints over a 12-month period, with a total of 204 completed assessments. Structural equation modeling revealed a mediating effect of social connectedness on the relationship between cyberbullying and well-being. In other words, the negative influences of cyberbullying and cybervictimization on well-being scores over time are influenced by levels of social connectedness. The present findings highlight that increased social connectedness in young people is vital to promoting positive well-being over time and can protect well-being in those experiencing cyberbullying and/or cybervictimization.
Language: en
brain; youth; longitudinal; adolescence; mediation; well-being; cyberbullying; COMPAS-W; cybervictimization; social connectedness; structural equation modeling