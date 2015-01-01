Abstract

Adolescents aged 10 to 19 live a period of their life marked by opportunities and vulnerabilities during which the issue of mental health is of prime importance. Since several decades, and especially since the start of the COVID pandemic, mental health problems and disorders among adolescents have increased around the world. Depression, self-harm and suicidal behavior are common during this period of life, and pediatricians can play a pivotal role in identifying affected or vulnerable youngsters. This article describes risk factors for self-harm and suicidal behavior and reviews how primary care pediatricians and health professionals can respond to such situations. This scoping review is based on existing evidences as well as the authors clinical experience. It suggests concrete actions that can be taken to secure the life of at risk teenagers, and discusses how to organize the transfer to mental health professionals when needed.

Language: en