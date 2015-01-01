Abstract

BACKGROUND: India's population has seen increasing access to the Internet and gaming mainly in adolescents and young adults.



AIM: The aim of the study was to assess the prevalence and correlates of Internet gaming and its effects on the psychological well-being of gamers versus nongamers.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Cross-sectional survey was done to enroll a convenient sample of nongamers, violent gamers, and nonviolent gamers. Measures included Psychological general well-being scale-short (PGWB-S), Internet Gaming Disorder-Short Form-9 (IGDS9-SF), name, frequency, and duration of game use.



RESULTS: The study enrolled 119 nongamers, 62 violent gamers, and 58 non-violent gamers. The prevalence of IGD was 0.8%. PGWB-S scores of gamers were comparable to nongamers. On multiple linear regression, lower PGWB-S score and higher frequency of use were found significantly associated with higher IGDSF-S9 scores. Violent gaming was found significantly associated with male gender (P ≤ 0.001), frequency (P = 0.012), and duration of game use (P ≤ 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The study provides empirical evidence for the "gaming as a consequence of self-medication" hypothesis.

Language: en