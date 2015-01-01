Abstract

Miglani et al.[1] have evaluated pain sensitivity in those with nonsuicidal self-injury, suicide attempters, and healthy controls and found higher pain intensities and pain threshold in the first group compared to the other two. The study findings are interesting, but we have some concerns regarding the methodology.



The age of participants varied from 10 to 25 years in those with suicide attempt and those with nonsuicidal self-injury, whereas healthy controls included age and gender-matched caregivers of the patients, which appears unlikely. Studies suggest that as age advances, pain threshold and pain tolerance increase.[2] Furthermore, it is not clear why those with a history of previous suicide attempts were excluded, which can result in a biased sample. For the assessment of pain, the McGill pain questionnaire-short form was used, which is a subjective measure. Although McGill Pain Questionnaire - Short Form has been used in adolescents, its use in children may not be appropriate,[3] It is not clear whether English version of the questionnaire was used or it was translated to local language and validated before use. The sample characteristics of the three groups is not mentioned, which affects generalizability of the findings.

Language: en