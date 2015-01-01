|
Sharma A, Sankhe M. J. Hand Surg. Asian Pac. Vol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, World Scientific Publishing
35204205
BACKGROUND: Crush injuries of the hand sustained from sugarcane juice extracting machines have a unique mechanism of injury and clinical presentation. The severity of the injury can vary from simple skin lacerations to mangling of the hand. We devised a classification for these injuries based on the severity level that has helped with the management. The aim of this study is to determine whether the classification correlates with patient rated outcome score at 6 months.
Classification; Occupational injuries; Mangled hand; Sugarcane crusher injuries; Treatment algorithm