Vitale MG, Raman DL. J. Pediatr. Orthop. 2022; 42(Suppl 1): S35-S38.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/BPO.0000000000002067

35405700

Systems-level solutions are needed to combat human fallibility in health care delivery. We propose 3 key strategies to promoting patient safety: incorporating work-aids into clinical workflows, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and teamwork, and investing in a culture of psychological safety.


