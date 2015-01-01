CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Vitale MG, Raman DL. J. Pediatr. Orthop. 2022; 42(Suppl 1): S35-S38.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
35405700
Abstract
Systems-level solutions are needed to combat human fallibility in health care delivery. We propose 3 key strategies to promoting patient safety: incorporating work-aids into clinical workflows, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and teamwork, and investing in a culture of psychological safety.
Language: en