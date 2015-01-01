Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonaccidental trauma (NAT) is a rising source of morbidity and mortality in the pediatric population. Fractures are often the first cause for presentation to health care providers in the case of NAT but can be misidentified as accidental. Given that elbow fractures are the most common accidental injuries among pediatric patients, they are not traditionally associated with NAT. This study aims to determine the prevalence of NAT among elbow fractures and identify common features in nonaccidental elbow fractures.



METHODS: Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes were used to retrospectively identify all pediatric (0 to 17) elbow fractures at a single, tertiary children's hospital between 2007 and 2017. Among these, all fractures for which an institutional child abuse evaluation team was consulted were identified. The medical record was then used to determine which of these fractures were due to NAT. Standard injury radiographs of all victims of NAT as well as all patients under 1 year of age were blinded and radiographically evaluated for fracture type by a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon.



RESULTS: The prevalence of nonaccidental elbow fractures across the 10-year study period was 0.4% (N=18). However, the prevalence of nonaccidental elbow fractures in those patients below 1 year of age was markedly higher at 30.3% (10/33). Among all elbow fractures in patients below 1 year of age, supracondylar humerus fractures were the most common fracture type (19/33, 57.6%), yet transphyseal fractures (6/33, 18.1%) were most commonly the result of NAT (5/6, 83.3%). In children over 1 year of age, fracture type was not an indicator of NAT.



CONCLUSIONS: The vast majority of pediatric elbow fractures (99.6%) are accidental. However, certain factors, namely age below 1 year and transphyseal fractures increase the likelihood that these fractures may be a result of



NAT. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV: retrospective case series.

