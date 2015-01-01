|
Citation
|
Sass C, Farley K, Brennan C. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35403770
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: National lockdown caused disruption to health services and third-sector organisations offering support to people who self-harm. Early reports suggested self-harm related hospital attendances declined. Lack of knowledge related to the availability and accessibility of support provisions for people who self-harm warrants exploration into how they experienced help-seeking during lockdown. AIMS: Exploring the experiences of people who self-harm and perspectives on help-seeking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; qualitative; self-harm; help-seeking; covid-19; online