Abstract

INTRODUCTION: National lockdown caused disruption to health services and third-sector organisations offering support to people who self-harm. Early reports suggested self-harm related hospital attendances declined. Lack of knowledge related to the availability and accessibility of support provisions for people who self-harm warrants exploration into how they experienced help-seeking during lockdown. AIMS: Exploring the experiences of people who self-harm and perspectives on help-seeking.



METHOD: A qualitative study based on telephone and email interviews with 14 people who self-harm in England.



RESULTS: Participants identified challenges to coping with life in lockdown, emphasising the role of self-harm. Help-seeking was impeded by feeling like a burden and potential for spreading the virus. People who self-harm exercised self-reliance in response to 'stay home' messaging, but some may have struggled without formal support. Online support served an important role in continuity of care during lockdown but could widen inequalities from limited resources and access. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Helping mental health liaison nurses to understand the experiences of people who self-harm during lockdown is critical to providing continuing support to this population. Services should consider how and when they communicate changes to their provisions to the public, and the impact this will have on those in need of support.

