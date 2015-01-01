Abstract

Landslides represent a serious worldwide hazard, especially in Italy, where exposure to hydrogeological risk is very high; for this reason, a landslide quantitative risk assessment (QRA) is crucial for risk management and for planning mitigation measures. In this study, we present and describe a novel methodological approach of QRA for slow-moving landslides, aiming at national replicability. This procedure has been applied at the basin scale in the Arno River basin (9100 km(2), Central Italy), where most landslides are slow-moving. QRA is based on the application of the equation risk = hazard (H) × vulnerability (V) × exposure (E) and on the use of open data with uniform characteristics at the national scale. The study area was divided into a grid with a 1 km(2) cell size, and for each cell, the parameters necessary for the risk assessment were calculated. The obtained results show that the total risk of the study area amounts to approximately 7 billion €. The proposed methodology presents several novelties in the risk assessment for the regional/national scale of the analysis, mainly concerning the identification of the datasets and the development of new methodologies that could be applicable over such large areas. The present work demonstrates the feasibility of the methodology and discusses the obtained results.

