Abstract

Lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender individuals (LGBT) are at high risk for suicide. This study aimed to examine an integrative psychological model of risk factors among LGBT individuals and explore the psychological pathways connecting social stigma, mental pain, and interpersonal characteristics to suicidal ideation and behavior (SIB) in this population. LGBT adults (N = 473) responded to an online questionnaire about stigma, mental pain, interpersonal characteristics, as well as suicidal ideation and behaviors. We found group differences between LGBT respondents in the study variables: Transgender people reported the highest levels of SIB and depression, closely followed by bisexuals. The association between stigma-related variables and SIB was mediated by depression, entrapment, and perceived burdensomeness. These results highlight the role of entrapment and burdensomeness in facilitating suicide risk among LGBT adults, as they may increase the damaging effect of negative societal stigma against LGBTs and thus, elevate the suicide risk in this population.

