Kriebitz A, Max R, Lütge C. Philos Technol 2022; 35(2): e29.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.1007/s13347-022-00526-2

35399872

PMC8979579

The German Act on Autonomous Driving constitutes the first national framework on level four autonomous vehicles and has received attention from policy makers, AI ethics scholars and legal experts in autonomous driving. Owing to Germany's role as a global hub for car manufacturing, the following paper sheds light on the act's position within the ethical discourse and how it reconfigures the balance between legislation and ethical frameworks. Specifically, in this paper, we highlight areas that need to be more worked out in the future either through ethical conventions, corporate measures or legal measures and examine how the law can be incorporated into the existing discourse on the regulation of technologies. Based on this examination, we derive implications for future discourse and elaborate on companies' responsibilities in developing autonomous driving technologies in an ethical sense.


Language: en

Ethics; Artificial intelligence; Autonomous driving; Digital ethics; Technical oversight

