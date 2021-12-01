Abstract

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Sleep Technology Agenda emphasized the impacts of sleep health on road safety. An official meeting between the Department of Transportation of United States and the International Sleep Science and Technology Association took place in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2020. This was followed by several meetings in Taiwan advocated by the International Sleep Science and Technology Association Taiwan Chapter. We hope to raise the awareness in the government sectors, and to provide the scientific evidence of verified sleep and fatigue-monitoring technologies to avoid numerous tragedies on the road from its root cause.

