SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ping-Ying Chiang R, Chen HL, Huang CJ, Chen JL. Sleep Med. Clin. 2022; 17(1S): e1-e8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsmc.2021.12.002

PMID

35400481

Abstract

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Sleep Technology Agenda emphasized the impacts of sleep health on road safety. An official meeting between the Department of Transportation of United States and the International Sleep Science and Technology Association took place in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2020. This was followed by several meetings in Taiwan advocated by the International Sleep Science and Technology Association Taiwan Chapter. We hope to raise the awareness in the government sectors, and to provide the scientific evidence of verified sleep and fatigue-monitoring technologies to avoid numerous tragedies on the road from its root cause.


Language: en

Keywords

Road safety; Sleep disorders; Fatigued driving; Near-miss; Sleep apnea; Sleep health; Sleep technology; Sleepy driver

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print