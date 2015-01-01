Abstract

Scientific classification provides researchers and practitioners with a method for structuring and organizing the rich complexities of scientific phenomena. Despite classification having a significant foothold on research and practice, our current approaches in the correctional domain suffer from several conceptual problems. In this paper, first, we outline the epistemic foundations of correctional practice, briefly highlighting the scientific paradigm underpinning our practices, as well as some key correctional stakeholders, their tasks and the types of values that guide their work. Second, we argue that our current approaches to correctional classification are not able to account for this level of plurality for two main reasons. Finally, we highlight the importance of providing multiple task-specific classification systems and develop the Correctional Classification Hub as a framework to achieve pluralistic classification in a coordinated, structured, and organized sense.

