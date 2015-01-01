Abstract

Background

This critical review analyzes neuroimaging studies that examine the brain functioning and structure of male batterers, as well as the brain sequeale of women and children who are victims of intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW).

Objective/method

Collect and discuss results from neuroimaging research focusing on intimate partner violence against women, to better understand this social problem.

Results/conclusions

Current literature demonstrates a specific pattern in male batterers compared to other criminals, brain alterations in female victims related to having suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, and volumetric global changes and alterations in many brain regions in child victims, which may increase their vulnerability to psychopathology. Neuroimaging techniques can be very useful in establishing patterns of activity and brain damage and, in the future, may also help in forensic processes.

