Citation
Allen J, Farber S. Ann. Am. Assoc. Geogr. 2021; 111(6): 1833-1850.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Many cities have undergone spatial redistributions of low-income populations from central to suburban neighborhoods over the past several decades. A potential negative impact of these trends is that low-income populations are concentrating in more automobile-oriented areas, resulting in increased barriers to daily travel and activity participation, particularly for those who are unable to afford a private vehicle. Accordingly, the objective of this article is to analyze the links between increasing sociospatial inequalities, transport disadvantage, and adverse travel behavior outcomes. This is examined first from a theoretical perspective and second via a spatiotemporal analysis for the Toronto region from 1991 to 2016.
Language: en
Keywords
|
cambio vecinal; daily travel; neighborhood change; pobreza; poverty; suburbios; suburbs; transportation; transporte; viaje cotidiano.; 日常出行、社区变化、贫困、郊区、交通。