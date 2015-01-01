|
Liu L, Zhou H, Lan M. Ann. Am. Assoc. Geogr. 2022; 112(2): 350-367.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Scholars have long confirmed the agglomerative effect in retail geography. The colocation of multiple shops would encourage customers to make multiple stops in a single shopping trip. Does the agglomerative effect exist in illegal activities such as crime? What is a viable measurement of the colocation of facilities that attract or generate crime? These questions have never been explicitly addressed in crime geography. Numerous studies explain crime by the count of facilities, but the count variable ignores the size variation among the facilities. Because facilities are typically associated with lights at night, this study uses Luojia 1-01 satellite nightlight and a Gini coefficient-based adjuster to infer the agglomerative impact of crime attractors and generators in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Keywords
agglomerative effects; atractor del crimen; crime attractor; crime generator; efectos aglomeradores; generador de crimen; Luojia 1-01 nightlight; luz nocturna Luojia 1-01; robo callejero; street robbery; 犯罪成因; 犯罪诱因; 珞珈1-01夜灯; 街头抢劫。; 集聚效应