Abstract

INTRODUCTION: First aid is an emergency care or treatment given to an ill or injured person before regular medical aid is obtained. In India most of the under six children go to Anganwadi centers every day and accident rate such as burns, fall injury, drowning, poisoning are common among under six children. The aim of the present study was to examine the knowledge of the Anganwadi Workers on First aid management and to examine the effectiveness of a Self-Instructional Module on First aid management among Anganwadi Workers in selected District of Sikkim.



Methods: A quasi experimental design was adopted in this study. Total 60 Anganwadi Workers (30 experimental groups and 30 control group) of East district, Sikkim were selected through purposive sampling technique. Structured knowledge questionnaire was used to assess the knowledge regarding First aid management among Anganwadi Workers. Data were analysed by using both descriptive and inferential statistical method.



Results: Findings of the study showed that in pre-test among experimental group 5 (17%) had poor knowledge, 22 (73.3%) had average knowledge and 3 (10%) had good knowledge on First aid management whereas, in post-test 30 (100%) had good knowledge. In pre-test among control group 5 (17%) had poor knowledge, 23 (77%) had average knowledge and 2 (7%) had good knowledge whereas, in post-test 5 (17%) had poor knowledge, 22 (73.3%) had average and 3 (10%) had good knowledge. The pretest knowledge was significantly associated with work experience of the Anganwadi Workers in experimental group (p<0.05).



Conclusion: The study showed that after introduction of Self-Instructional Module on First aid management the knowledge level of the Anganwadi Workers were improved. Therefore Self Instructional Module was effective in improving the knowledge of Anganwadi Workers on First aid management.

Language: en