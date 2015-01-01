Abstract

Rates of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have risen significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth has emerged as a means to monitor symptoms for such disorders. This is partly due to isolation or inaccessibility of therapeutic intervention caused from the pandemic. Additional screening tools may be needed to augment identification and diagnosis of PTSD through a virtual medium. Sentiment analysis refers to the use of natural language processing (NLP) to extract emotional content from text information. In our study, we train a machine learning (ML) model on text data, which is part of the Audio/Visual Emotion Challenge and Workshop (AVEC-19) corpus, to identify individuals with PTSD using sentiment analysis from semi-structured interviews. Our sample size included 188 individuals without PTSD, and 87 with PTSD. The interview was conducted by an artificial character (Ellie) over a video-conference call. Our model was able to achieve a balanced accuracy of 80.4% on a held out dataset used from the AVEC-19 challenge. Additionally, we implemented various partitioning techniques to determine if our model was generalizable enough. This shows that learned models can use sentiment analysis of speech to identify the presence of PTSD, even through a virtual medium. This can serve as an important, accessible and inexpensive tool to detect mental health abnormalities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en