Abstract

Shared micromobility - or short-term access to shared bikes and scooters - provides a flexible alternative for households living in urban areas, individuals seeking first- and last-mile connections to public transportation, and those without access to a private vehicle trying to reach jobs and essential services. In this paper, the authors discuss the history, growth, and evolution of bike and scooter sharing in North America; summarize the demographics and impacts of shared micromobility; and explore shared micromobility policies and practices for managing devices and operations such as: device caps, service area limitations, designated parking areas, fees, equipment/operational requirements, and enforcement. In the future, enhancements in device automation, battery range, charging times, and weight are likely to contribute to the evolution and development of additional devices and service models, which could allow improved range and e-hail for shared micromobility devices.

Language: en