Abstract

Previous research has suggested that in countries with low cycling rates, a barrier to cycling is the perception that cycling is unsafe. Unfortunately, this perception is accurate in many places, and protected cycle lanes have been advocated as a possible solution. Although some research shows that people tend to feel safer in them, there have been conflicting results regarding protected cycle lanes' safety benefits. Understanding the reasons protected cycle lanes may actually reduce safety is key to promoting active transport modes. One possible reason crash rates may increase is that cyclists may cycle faster in them due to either a decreased mental workload or from reduced perceptions of risk. In the present research, two studies were conducted to examine cyclists' speeds and perceptions of difficulty and safety in both protected and unprotected cycle lanes, as well as streets with no cycle lanes. The first study was an online questionnaire using short video clips from a cyclist's perspective, and the second study was an on-road experiment with a post-ride questionnaire. The studies found that cyclists felt safer with protected cycle lanes, were more willing to allow their children to bike on them and showed less concern towards hazards. There was no evidence of decreased attentional demand while using the protected cycle lanes, but there was some evidence of higher maximum cycling speeds.

