Abstract

Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) have imposed a great global burden on public health. Motorcyclists and pedestrians comprise the most significant proportion of this burden. Several studies have demonstrated a link between helmet wearing and a decline in the impact of RTIs in motorcyclists. In this study, we aimed to review the barriers to helmet utilization by motorcyclists. This scoping review has been conducted in accordance with the guidelines for the systematic review of observational studies and the PRISMA Checklist. The search was conducted by using related keywords in EMBASE, PubMed, Scopus, and Cochrane Library. Four independent reviewers carried out the screening. The main outcomes of interest were barriers to helmet usage among motorcyclists, drawn from the finally included studies. Fifty-three records were selected for data extraction. According to these reports, the barriers and factors associated with helmet usage among motorcyclists were categorized into five entities as: legislations/enforcement strategies, helmet disadvantages (discomfort, visual/auditory blockage, and thermal dysregulation), risky behaviors (riding while drunk or high on drugs), sex and/or age factors, and the location and time of the injury event (rural vs. urban locations, day vs. night riding). From the perspective of policymakers, the findings of this review are of utmost importance and could be used in addressing the challenge of inadequate compliance with helmet use.

