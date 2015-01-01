Abstract

Research on congestion pricing policy (CPP) impacts has generally focused on the economic and congestion-related benefits of CPPs. Few studies have examined safety effects and the interrelated factors that produce safety outcomes for vulnerable road users. We built a novel system dynamics simulation model to explore the potential mechanisms producing pedestrian injuries over time and the impacts of a CPP (and related interventions) on this trend. We found that pedestrian injury trends varied based on important decisions related to how the CPP is designed, including investments in potential safety-related supports for pedestrians. Infrastructure improvements and speed management interventions could help cities achieve both congestion-relieving goals while also improving safety. Additionally, certain CPP configurations (e.g., additional charges on for-hire vehicles) could further reduce daily vehicle trips and congestion but might lead to unintended negative safety consequences of greater pedestrian injuries. This is the first model to provide a holistic and endogenous look at how interconnected processes affecting congestion and CPP impacts also affect vulnerable road user safety. The use of system dynamics models can facilitate a holistic inspection of potential intended and unintended effects across a range of outcomes, prior to policy implementation.

Language: en