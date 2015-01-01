Abstract

From 2009 to 2019 there were 77 youth and 1046 adults injured in tree stand-related emergency department visits. There was no statistically significant different in sex or gender. Injury types were similar among groups and were categorized by body part. Despite the above-mentioned insignificant differences between the groups, we did identify several statistically significant findings. Adults that were not Caucasian or African-American were more likely to sustain injuries related to tree stands when compared to their youth counterparts (P-value 0.029). Adult patients were also more likely to sustain trauma to their torso (P-value 0.017). Lastly, adult patients were found to be more likely to require hospitalization in comparison to the youth population (P-value 0.018). Improved education and safety guidelines in the use of tree stands, particularly in individuals in ages 18 and up, would likely lessen the discrepancies between age groups identified in this study.

