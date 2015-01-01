|
Citation
Sicouri G, March S, Pellicano E, De Young AC, Donovan CL, Cobham VE, Rowe A, Brett S, Russell JK, Uhlman L, Hudson JL. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35411818
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: COVID-19 has led to disruptions to the lives of Australian families through social distancing, school closures, a temporary move to home-based online learning, and effective lockdown. Understanding the effects on child and adolescent mental health is important to inform policies to support communities as they continue to face the pandemic and future crises. This paper sought to report on mental health symptoms in Australian children and adolescents during the initial stages of the pandemic (May to November 2020) and to examine their association with child/family characteristics and exposure to the broad COVID-19 environment.
Keywords
Child; adolescent; mental health; COVID-19; pandemic