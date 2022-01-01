|
Ojala KE, Staib M, Gerster S, Ruff CC, Bach DR. Biol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35410762
BACKGROUND: Predicting adverse events from past experience is fundamental for many biological organisms. However, some individuals suffer from maladaptive memories that impair behavioral control and well-being, e.g., after psychological trauma. Inhibiting the formation and maintenance of such memories would have high clinical relevance. Previous preclinical research has focused on systemically administered pharmacological interventions, which cannot be targeted to specific neural circuits in humans. Here, we investigated the potential of noninvasive neural stimulation on the human sensory cortex in inhibiting aversive memory in a laboratory threat conditioning model.
Fear conditioning; Aversive memory; Consolidation; Continuous theta-burst stimulation (cTBS); Somatosensory cortex; Transcranial magnetic stimulation