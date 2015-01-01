SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Waters A. BMJ 2022; 377: o952.

10.1136/bmj.o952

35410949

Abstract

A Midlands trust has been told it needs "a big, long term plan to 'rehumanise'," following a review into its workplace culture.

The investigation into the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM)1 found problems with bullying and harassment of doctors. It also found evidence of racism.

The findings include results of a survey which was completed by 3506 staff (31.2% response rate).

It showed that 18.7% of doctors were experiencing bullying or harassment at the time of completing the survey at the end of 2021, and almost a third (31%) had experienced such behaviour from a colleague in the previous 24 months--an incident rate that is 1.4 times higher than the trust average. Almost half of doctors (49%) who had experienced bullying or harassment attributed it to their ethnicity.

It identified clear hotspots of concern, most notably in anaesthetics, critical care, …


