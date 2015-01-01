|
Citation
Gelezelyte O, Kvedaraite M, Kairyte A, Roberts NP, Bisson JI, Kazlauskas E. Borderline Personal. Disord. Emot. Dysregul. 2022; 9(1): e13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35410436
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) includes a new diagnosis of complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). There has been very little research investigating associations between CPTSD symptoms and suicide risk following sexual abuse. This and questions concerning similarities and differences between CPTSD and borderline personality disorder (BPD), led to the current study that aimed to explore indirect associations between sexual abuse and suicide risk through the symptoms of CPTSD and borderline traits.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual abuse; suicidal behavior; suicide risk; borderline; complex posttraumatic stress disorder