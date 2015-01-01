Abstract

The goaf is the main site of gas explosions in coal mines. A large number of accidents indicate that the occurrence of gas explosion in the goaf is related to the deformation and fracture of the goaf roof. An experimental system was constructed to study the instantaneous discharge characteristics and its ignition mechanism caused by rock damage. The research results reveal that different rocks produce avalanche-like dust clouds ejected outward during the fracture process, and the generation process takes an extremely short time. This dust cloud is not caused by rock fragments heated to incandescence because of friction. The electric sparks produced in the process of rock rupture and the appearance of instantaneous discharge are related not only to the quartz content of the rock, but also to the compressive strength of the rock. The piezoelectric effect of the rock becomes the key factor for the strength or the generation of an electric spark. The instantaneous discharge leaded to the collision of high-energy electrons released during the fracture process with air molecules, ionising, and breaking down the air. When the surrounding medium is gas air within the explosion limit, ionisation is formed and causes gas explosions.

