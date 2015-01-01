Abstract

Food safety is a critical problem that impacts everyone worldwide. Many countries around the world are becoming increasingly reliant on the availability and safety of their food supply. Despite growing public consciousness about food-related dangers, the growth in food poisoning cases implies that individuals continue to make food consumption, food storage, and food preparation decisions that are less than optimal from a health and safety standpoint. The aim of this study was to assess Saudi Arabia's households' knowledge and practices of food safety. A cross-sectional study was conducted to assess knowledge of food safety and practices among a group of households in Saudi Arabia. An online questionnaire using social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp), and emails communications were distributed. A total of 309 adults (age range 18-59 years) participated in the study. In general, there were no differences between regions regarding the knowledge of food safety. Additionally, most of the participants had good practices of food safety. The findings of our study show that the gender, age, and educational level are factors that have an impact on the knowledge of food safety among respondents. Regarding food safety practices, in general, the results show that the participants had good practices. Therefore, organizations should focus on educational programs, training, holding workshops and activities in public places such as malls, schools, and home visit to improve and increases food safety knowledge and practices.

Language: en